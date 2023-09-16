Mr. Herman Tennyson Brock, 90, of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Funeral services were held on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Bishop Stan Holder, Bishop Brett Hogland and Bishop Chris Holder officiating. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
He was a charter member of Faith Covenant Church of God, helping start and run the thrift store for over 15 years. He was retired from Mead Paper Board as a paper mill mechanic for many years. Mr. Brock was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who knew him.
He is survived by his son, Dennis (Sonia) Brock; daughter, Teresa (Stan) Holder; brother, Bryward Brock; brother, Ronnie (Wanda)Brock; grandchildren, Carissa Brock, Hayley (Joe), Holbrook, Chris (Magan) Holder, Jerad (Alexis) Holder; great-grandchildren, Kody Gross, Taylor Holbrook, Bentley Holbrook, Aiden Holder, Israel Holder, Eliza Holder, and John Conner Holder.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Brock, his parents, Herman and Gracie Brock, and brother, Hiram Brock.
The Pallbearers are: Jerad Holder, Joe Holbrook, Kody Gross, Mark Peppers, Kenny Smith, and Kerry Wray.