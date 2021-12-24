James Robert Boggus, of Huntsville, passed away on Dec. 21, 2021.
Born on Jan. 1, 1930 in Scottsboro, he was just days away from his 92nd birthday.
Following high school, Jim served four years in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He then applied his experience from his military service in working for the U.S. Army on Redstone Arsenal as a supply specialist, receiving numerous commendations.
He married Lila Jean Keller in 1954, and they had two daughters. Jim was a devoted husband and father. Family meant everything to him. He was a deacon at University Baptist Church and was a founding member of Mountain View Baptist Church. Jim was strong in his faith and loved the Lord. His church family was important to him.
Known to others as a good Christian man, he was always willing to help others, without drawing attention to his actions. He lived a good life and was completely devoted to his family.
Diagnosed several years ago with dementia, his response was that he was in the Lord’s Hands. His sense of humor never left him, and his gentle spirit touched so many people.
Jim resided the last four years at Floyd “Tut” Fann Veterans Home, where he received excellent care and was treated with utmost respect. He often told others about his two daughters, of whom he was so proud. His family is grateful for the love and care he received at Tut Fann.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years.
Survivors are his daughters, Sandra Brooks (Randy) and Virginia Casey (John); grandchildren, Jake Reed (Kellie), Dean Reed, Katie Niedenthal (Drew) and Jordyn Behan and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Laughlin Service Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at noon, with a chapel service following at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Huntsville Memory Gardens.