Betty Newton, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Betty grew up in Bridgeport. After marrying John “Bill” Newton, they moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she worked for the Tri-State Carpenters Union as a bookkeeper.
In 1973, they moved back to the Bridgeport area on a farm in Doran’s Cove. Betty enjoyed working side by side with Bill on the farm, much more than she did being inside the house.
Betty’s love for animals was often displayed by bottle feeding anything from kittens and rabbits to baby calves. She loved her family and was thrilled when her great granddaughter was born in 2019. Betty attended church at the Kimball Church of Christ.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Newton; her siblings, Bobbie (E.C.) Allison, Polly (James) Raulston and George “Tobe” (Wanda) Samples and her granddaughter, Hannah Newton.
She is survived by her son, John (Carol) Newton; her granddaughter, Amy (Bob) Matthews; her great granddaughter, Zaida Matthews and several nieces and nephews and their families.
A graveside service was held on Sunday, July 6, 2020 at Rocky Springs Cemetery in Bridgeport.
Arrangements entrusted to Rogers Funeral Home of South Pittsburg, Tennessee.