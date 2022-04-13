Laura Mae White, 66 of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Harmony Cemetery in Fackler.
Mrs. White is survived by her husband, Jeff White; sisters, Helen Koopman, Roxanne Cornelison and Carletta Verhine; brother, Eric Brownfield and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mary Brownfield; brothers, Bryce, R.D., Larry and Merril Brownfield and her grandparents.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.