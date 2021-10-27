Carolyn Downey Huber, 85 of Section, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at Section Funeral Home and were officiated by Donny Johnston and Ken Johnson. Burial followed at Mt. Zion Church, where she was a member since childhood.
Carolyn was a 1954 graduate of Jackson County High School, in Scottsboro, and attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. She was a lifelong resident of Section and worked at the Section branch of First National Bank until retirement.
She enjoyed gardening, traveling and caring for friends and family.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Huber; her son, Jim (Sharlyn) Huber; grandsons, Brody Huber and Justin (Kendyl) Huber; brothers, Bobby Downey and Rickey (Bonnie) Downey and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Margaret Downey and her brother, Gary Downey.