George Harold Beddingfield, 72 of Skyline, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at Highlands Medical Center.
A graveside service was held on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at Skyline Cemetery.
Mr. Beddingfield is survived by his wife, Debra Ann Beddingfield; sister, Deborah Elaine Stewart; brother, Larry Joe Beddingfield (Linda) and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Harold Beddingfield; brothers, George Hughey Beddingfield and Kenneth Ralph Beddingfield and parents, George Howard and Elizabeth Louise Beddingfield.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.