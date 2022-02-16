Sarah Elizabeth Hardin, 42 of Grant/Woodville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, on Valentine’s morning.
Sarah was an energetic, outspoken and caring family member, employee and friend to so many. She was born on Dec. 20, 1979 in Key West, Florida.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 12 noon, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Armentrout officiating. Burial will follow at Burgess Cemetery.
The family will receive friends, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service.
She is the daughter of Maxell Knotts and the late Pamela Smith. She leaves behind her loving husband of 18 years, Franklin Hardin, as well as two children, David and Joshua Thompson and three grandchildren, Aubree, Raegan and Braedyn.
Sarah was the middle sister to her brothers, Jonathan (Kellie) Knotts Sr. and Kevin Knotts; favorite aunt to her (her heart) Jonathan Knotts II and everything to her beloved baby, Jasmine.
The family asks that any love offerings beyond prayers and well wishes be sent directly to Scottsboro Funeral Home to pay for expenses in lieu of plants or flowers.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.