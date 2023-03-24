Mrs. Lula Mae Parker, age 81 of Taft, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home.  Burial will follow in Kirk Memorial Gardens in Rainsville. The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m.

