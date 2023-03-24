Mrs. Lula Mae Parker, age 81 of Taft, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kirk Memorial Gardens in Rainsville. The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m.
Mrs. Parker is survived by her husband, Edgar Turner Parker, Sr.; son and daughters-in-law, Edgar T. Parker, Jr. and Genaliza and John Clift Parker and Ronalyn; grandsons, Edgar Turner Parker, III and Andrew Tyler Elliot Parker; and granddaughter, Leianna Marie Parker. She was preceded in death by her son, Fredrick Parker; mother & step-father, Martha Brumbelow and Fred; father, J.C. Clift; father-in-law, Edgar Elliott Parker and mother-in-law, Ora Turner Parker; and one sister and one brother.
