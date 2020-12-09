Rayford Evans, 85 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Matt Ward officiating.
Rayford is survived by his children, Teresa Diane Venable (Tommy), Christopher Ray Evans (Annette), Rachel Renae Evans and Jessie Evans; grandchildren, Tracie Day (Chris), Summer Pitts (Kevin), C.J. Gentle (Kristin) and Hannah Phillips; four great grandchildren; sister, Gaynell Wallingsford (Harold) and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jess Evans; mother, Pearl Smith Evans McBay (R.H. McBay; brother, Herman Evans and sister, Edna May Evans Tipton Venable.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.