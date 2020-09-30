Charlene Perry, 65 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Les Teel officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Perry is survived by her husband, George Perry; daughters, Mandy Fisher (Brett) and Erin Kramer (Chris); son, Eric Perry (Veronica); grandson, Evan Kramer and sister, Gloria Rauh.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sonia Stonfel and parents, Joe and Betty Mason.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.