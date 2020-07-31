Frances Flora Bass, 93, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
She was retired from Scottsboro City Schools and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Bass was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Bass; son, Ray Bass and parents, James Luther and Ella Johns Talley.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Hill and son-in-law, Charlie Hill; granddaughters, Lauren Atchley (Nick) and Kelley Manning (Dewayne); grandson, Patrick Bass; great granddaughter, Oliva Frances Atchley; niece, Joan Chandler and three special friends, Joyce Chandler, Ken Southerd and Julie Gray.
Graveside service was held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Dr. Robert Gamble, Don Cooper and Dr. Hardin Coleman officiating.
The family wanted to give a very special thanks to Cheryl Jett and Lori Elliott and all of Encompass Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.