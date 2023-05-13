William H. Coleman (Dr. Bill) of Scottsboro AL, age 83, went home to the Lord on May 11th, 2023.
He was born in Birmingham, Alabama on Feb. 18, 1940 and attended Jemison High School followed by Alabama College (now Montevallo) before then obtaining a PHD in Anatomy and an MD from UAB School of Medicine. Dr. Bill continued his goal of teaching by training Medical Students throughout his distinguished career as a Family Physician. He took the Specialty of Family Medicine forward as President of the American Academy of Family Physicians, promoting Rural Medicine at the State and National level and working with Congress and President Clinton’s White House collective to assure Health Care remains available to all.
Although Dr. Coleman’s professional achievements are robust, it was his compassion for others that leave a lasting legacy serving with International Medical Missions, the Lion’s Club and their Vision Initiative (recently becoming only one of 12 inductees thus far in the Lion’s Club Hall of Fame), and the local Mercy Place Celebrate Recovery at First UMC of Scottsboro. Dr. Bill’s personal passions included being a Bama Fan, working in his (way too big) garden and yard, loving his grandchildren, and fellowship with friends.
Dr. Bill is survived by his daughter Sharon Royal, son Dr. Hardin Coleman (Frances), and grandchildren Stephen and Brandon Royal and Kate and Will Coleman along with several very special nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar Hardin & Ruth Coleman, his brother John Coleman, and recently by his beloved wife of 61 years, Johnnie Frances Gross Coleman.
The family will receive visitors May 15 from 5-8 p.m. at the Scottsboro Funeral Home and hold a Celebration of Life Service at 3 p.m. on May 16 in the Fellowship Hall of First UMC of Scottsboro with burial to follow in Gross Cemetery. As his final wish, the Dr. William H Coleman Nursing Career Advancement Scholarship has been created to Promote further training of his respected nursing friends and colleagues at Highlands Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to support this endeavor and can be sent to the
Greater Kansas City Community Foundation c/o the Coleman Family Foundation; 5700 West 112th St, Suite 200, Overland Park, KS 66211. The family also sends a special heartfelt thanks to Highlands Home Health and Heartlite Hospice.