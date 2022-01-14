Mildred Jean Stephens, 82 of Scottsboro, passed away on Jan. 9, 2022.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Skyline Holiness Church with Rodney Stephens officiating. Burial followed in Skyline Cemetery.
