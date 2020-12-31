Tammy Charlene Soard, 50, passed away on Dec. 26, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Rudder Funeral Home Chapel in Stevenson. Burial followed at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Updated: December 31, 2020 @ 9:09 pm
