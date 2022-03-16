Ryan Wesley Phillips, 32 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, March 20, 2022 at his residence.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Lynn Hayes officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Mr. Phillips is survived by his ex-wife, Sarah Johns of Huntsville; daughter, Alexis Phillips of Huntsville; Godson, Joe Cameron of Dutton; mother, Janice Phillips of Huntsville; father, Wesley Phillips of Dalton, Georgia; brothers, Hunter Phillips and Jackie Rouse of Huntsville, David Phillips of Huntsville and Michael and Briana Phillips of Bridgeport; nephew, Hudson Phillips; grandparents, JoAnn Towers of Dalton, Georgia, Pat McFalls of Dalton, Georgia and Judy Cartwright of Chapin, South Carolina.
He was preceded in death by James Cartwright, Raymond Phillips, Bill McFalls and Jerry Towers.
