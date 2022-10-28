Herman “Jr.” Hall, 84 of Woodville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Jason Lee officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Updated: October 29, 2022 @ 8:06 am
Jr. is survived by his wife, Shirley Hall; sons, Billy Hall and Rodney Hall (Kathy); grandchildren, Daniel Hall (Darla) and Jon Hall; great grandchildren, Ethan Hall, Journey Hall and Judah Hall and brother, Freddie Hall.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
