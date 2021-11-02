Beverly Joyce Hill, 65 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at Cloverdale Health and Rehab.
She is survived by her brother, Charlie (Carol) Hill; her niece, Lauren (Nick) Atchley and great niece, Olivia Atchley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loyd and Joyce Hill and son, Mitch Wininger.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Heath McCutheon officiating.
Johnny Johnson, Nick Atchley, Steve Cleaver, Happy Thompson, Tony Thomas and Kelly Walker will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.