Rev. Don Cooper, 82 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Rev. Cooper was saved as a boy and called to preach at Star Baptist Church in Star, Mississippi. He attended Mississippi College, then Southwestern Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, pastored his first full time church in Crawfordsville, Arkansas from 1965-1968, followed by First Baptist Church in Southhaven, Mississippi from 1968-1974 and finally Calvary Baptist Church in Scottsboro from 1974-1987. He served and filled in various churches in the community.
Rev. Cooper loved his family, being a pastor, teacher and friend. His greatest desire was to see people come to known Christ. Even though he was not from Scottsboro, he loved this community and called Scottsboro home.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 4 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Jody Gamble and Dr. Matt Helms officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. until time of service.
Rev. Cooper is survived by his children, Lea Hill, Don Cooper Jr. (Cathy) and Sarah “Christi” Eakin (Chris); grandchildren, Alex Eakin, Haylee Cooper, Katy Mills (Daniel), Tanner Eakin, Brody Cooper and Will Eakin; great grandchildren, Selah Mills and Natalie Mills; sister, Rose Marie Wilson (Jack); sister-in-law, Peggy Cooper; many nieces and nephews and best friend, Peggy Krause.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Lynton B. Cooper; mother, Marie Cooper; sister, Shirley Phillips (Charles); brother, Lynton Cooper Jr. and son-in-law, Mike Hill.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.