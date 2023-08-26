Alexzander “Big Red” Brown, age 20 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home. The family received friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Friday beginning at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Lori Edwards; sisters, Allyson Abel (Joseph), Victoria Gregory (Ben), Brittany Johnson (Darak), Hannah Edwards, Alexis Edwards (Cameron); brothers, Justin Edwards (Shamee), Brandon Edwards, Anthony Hornbuckle, Nathaniel Greg (Makayla); grandparents, Ann and Robert Maudlin; Many Aunts, Uncles, and beloved friends like family.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Click; uncle, Wesley Noah Sawyer; niece, Sierra Maudlin; grandmother, Carolyn Blankenship; grandfather, Thomas “Big Al” Blankenship; great-grandmother, Lona Langston “Grammie.”