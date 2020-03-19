Megan Nichole Britton, 26 of Springville (formerly of Bridgeport) passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Valley Funeral Home in Stevenson. Burial followed at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 3:24 pm
