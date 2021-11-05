Virgil Lee Ivey, 84 of Stevenson, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Wilson Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery in the Big Coon community.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Hallman Ivey; sons, Donald (Lorrie Denise) Ivey and Rodney Ivey; grandchildren, Rodney Ivey Jr. (R.J.), Christopher, Liam and Emilie and several other family and friends.

The family requests that all visitors please wear a mask.

Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.

Service information

Nov 6
Visitation
Saturday, November 6, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Scottsboro Funeral Home
1502 County Park Road
Scottsboro, AL 35769
Nov 7
Funeral Service
Sunday, November 7, 2021
1:00PM
Scottsboro Funeral Home
1502 County Park Road
Scottsboro, AL 35769
