Virgil Lee Ivey, 84 of Stevenson, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Wilson Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery in the Big Coon community.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Virgil is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Hallman Ivey; sons, Donald (Lorrie Denise) Ivey and Rodney Ivey; grandchildren, Rodney Ivey Jr. (R.J.), Christopher, Liam and Emilie and several other family and friends.
The family requests that all visitors please wear a mask.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.