Nancy Gladys Long, age 91, passed away peacefully Friday, July 7, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Nancy was born April 12, 1932, in Gurley, Alabama and a Joliet, Illinois resident since 1960. She was a member of Prince of Peace Church in Joliet for many years. Gladys is survived by her children; Nancy Mae (Thomas) Klover, Richard Anthony (Denise) Long and Judy Kay (Michael) Stanislawski; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard F Long; her parents, Carroll and Fannie (nee Atchley) Knight; son, James Edward Long; great grandson, Cory Long; great great grandson, Cory Long Jr; seven brothers and four sisters.