Mrs. Bobbie T. Dawson, age 88 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at Cloverdale Nursing Home.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug.14, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. David Moorman officiating. Burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. The family requests no flowers, but please make donations to Cahaba Shrine Crippled Children’s Hospital or to a charity of your choice.
Mrs. Dawson is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Tommy) Gonder; sons, Myron (Sandra) Dawson and Timothy (Dana) Dawson; special son, Michael Crawford; grandchildren, John (Lauren) Combs, Jordan (Jake) Slaten, Brandon Dawson, Chad (Tiffany) Dawson, and Blake Jordan; step-grandchildren, David (Michaelea) Gonder, Elisha (Megan) Tatum, Patrick Tatum, Jordan (Jana) Tatum, and Alex (Lauren) Gonder; great grandchildren, Owen, Allie, Hayden,
Ava, Creed, Colton, Julie Ann, Madelyn Claire, Parker, Sara-Brooke, Titus, Harlee, Cooper, Jackson, Harper, Kennedy, and Palmer; and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Creed D. Dawson; parents, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.