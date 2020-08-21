Betty Lou Avans, 78 of Hytop, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at her home, with family by her side.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Hytop Holiness Church with Shirley Byrum, Todd Davis and James “Totchie” McLain officiating. Burial will follow in Hytop Cemetery.
Betty Lou is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Josh) Robinson; son, Brett (Roxann) Avans; granddaughters, Amanda Avans, Sandy Avans, Tori Avans, Hannah (Caleb) West and Reese Robinson; grandsons, Seth Avans and Drew Robinson; sister, Janice (Dennis) Delanty; nephew, Jason Delanty; sisters in law, Glenna (Floyd) Williams, Faye (Claude) Frye and Nancy, Doris, Mable and Wanda Avans; brothers in law, Donald (Elaine) Avans and Johnny Steele and daughter-in-law, Mary Sanders Avans.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Avans; son, Timothy Avans; parents, Thomas J. and Mary Pyburn; nephew, Jimmy Delanty; parents in law, Albert and Ella Avans; sisters in law, Jewel (John L.) Campbell and Betty (Lonnie) Culver and brothers in law, Ed (Bobbie) Avans, Burton (Virginia) Avans, James Avans and LeRoy Avans.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.