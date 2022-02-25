Carolyn R. West, 86 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. She was a member of Scottsboro Holiness Church.
A graveside service was held on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. West is survived by her daughter, Debbie June Helms (Roger); daughter-in-law, Tina Reynolds; grandchildren, Chance Maxwell (Elisha), Katrina Helms and Jason West (Belkis) and great grandchildren, Thomas Maxwell, Kelbis Perez and Keisel Perez.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard B. West; son, Tommy West and brother, Reubun Gault.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.