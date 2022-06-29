On Friday, June 24, 2022, Virginia Gayle Ellis Lovingood, 96, of Scottsboro, passed from this life on earth to her Heavenly Home.
Virginia, known as Ginny, born Dec. 13, 1925 in upper Sandusky, Ohio. She was the youngest of seven children.
After graduating high school, she and her favorite cousin moved to Columbus, Ohio and deciding they didn’t like cold weather, they moved to Sarasota, Florida. There, she met her husband, Jim Lovingood in January 1946, upon his return from World War II. They were married June 5, 1947 and had three daughters.
Ginny is survived by two daughters, Lana Richey (Eddie) and Lori Thurman (Charlie); grandchildren, Jenna Richey, Zachary Richey, Adam Thurman (Tristan) and Matthew Thurman; great grandchildren, Adelynn Richey and Jett and Arabella Thurman and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Arthur Lovingood Jr.; mother and father, Bessie and Gilbert Ellis; beloved daughter, Lisa Jayne Lovingood; brothers, Joe, Myron and Rueben Ellis and sisters, Elizabeth, Martha Jane and Anna Myrtle.
A Celebration of Life was held Monday, June 27, 2022 at R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home in Adairsville, Georgia. Interment followed in Eastview Cemetery in Adairsville beside her husband and beloved daughter.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Smile-A-Mile-Alabama at donate.hakuapp.com or Randall’s Chapel Methodist Church in Scottsboro.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.