Lt. Commander Luther Blevins, 91, passed away in Columbia, California April 8, 2022.
Luther was born in Stevenson and was educated in Stevenson schools. He played football in the 1940’s before joining the United States Army at 17.
After the Army, he joined the Navy and spent the remainder of his career, 24 years, in the Navy. At retirement, he had attained the rank of Lt. Commander.
Mr. Blevins is survived by his sons, Tommy Blevins and Paul Blevins, both of California; sisters, Thelma Mann of Hazel Green and Mary Francis Wilborn of Stevenson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Helen Makort Blevins and Peggy Gibson Blevins; parents, Sam and Mable Blevins; brothers, Charles Blevins and Lewis Blevins and sister, Louise Bass.
Following a Military funeral, he was interred at the San Diego Military Cemetery.