Fred Junior Clark, 77 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville.
Graveside services were held on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Nesbitt Sanford and Randall Lee “Little Man” Clark officiating.
Mr. Clark is survived by his wife, Connie Lynn Dean Clark; sons, Ricky Wayne Clark and Michael Lee Jonathon Clark; daughter, Joyce Annette McGuire; brother, Billy Don Clark; sisters, Barbara Jean Hill, Belinda Walters and Betty Ann Inglis; stepmother, Doris Clark; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Fred Clark and Julia Bell Ranney; brother, Charles Clark, brother-in-law, Lonnie Ray Walters and son, Fred Randall Clark.
Mr. Clark was a member of Skyline Church of Christ.
