Glenda Dodson, 71 of Dutton, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Joe David Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Mrs. Dodson is survived by her husband, George Dodson; daughter, Tammy Dodson (Labron) Sharp; sister, Helen (M.L.) Baine and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kayla Leanne Edwards; parents, Chess and Estelle Hardin; brother, Garland Hardin and sister, Jackie Marsh.