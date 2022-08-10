On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, Benjamin (Ben) Thomas Richardson, 98, passed away peacefully at Highlands Medical Center.
Ben was born May 13, 1924 in Jasper, Alabama. He was a 1942 graduate of Walker County High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Science from Auburn University in 1945.
He was employed by the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service, a profession he loved, working in Colbert County from 1945-1968; in Jackson County from 1968-1981 and received County Agent, 4-H and Agricultural Agent awards.
In retirement, Ben was fortunate to represent the people of District 23 in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1982-1994 and served as chairman of the Agriculture Committee, chairman of the Southern Legislative Agriculture Committee and served on the Alabama Housing Finance Committee for 12 years.
During his tenure, he helped author legislation creating the Jackson County Development Authority, Jackson County Water Authority and Fire Department Funding program.
Ben was president of the Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club in 1967, president of the Alabama County Agents Association in 1976, served on the Board of Trustees of the University of North Alabama from 1992-1994 and was named Kiwanian of the Year in 2006.
Strong in faith, an active member in church, Ben never met a stranger and was a friend to many. He will be greatly missed for his servant leadership, loyalty and integrity. He was the number one supporter of his family, community and his beloved Auburn Tigers.
The family will receive visitors Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from 2-3:30 p.m., at Scottsboro First United Methodist Church with a Celebration of Life service at 3:30 p.m. Dr. Steve Screws will officiate. A private graveside service will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Ben is survived by his loving wife, Joan; her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; son-in-law, Thomas Bonner; grandson, Benjamin (Chrissy) Bonner; grandchildren, Elle, Cate and Paige; brother, Lucious Richardson and sister, Elaine Brooks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church at 1105 South Broad Street, Scottsboro, Alabama in Mr. Richardson’s honor.
The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.