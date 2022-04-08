William E. Robertson, 77 of Hollywood, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was retired as a chief warrant officer from the United States Army.
A military memorial service will be held Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Mr. Robertson is survived by his brother, Thomas H. Robertson (Lisa) of Kennesaw, Georgia; son, Mark Robertson (Sherry) of Scottsboro; daughters, Kimberly Baker (Dale) and Tracey Wivell (Tony) of Hollywood; his children’s mother, Charlotte Smith of Scottsboro; stepdaughters, Leslie Wilbanks of Scottsboro and Teresa Carter of Section; 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Eugene Robertson; mother, Maureen (Moltrie) Robertson; brothers, Jerry, James, Johnny and Kenny Robertson and his wife, Sandra Joyce (Light) Robertson.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.