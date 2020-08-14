Andrew David Franko “Drew,” 35 of Grant, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro.
Drew won many trophies as part of the Special Olympics.
Drew’s mom said God gave her an angel, and everyone that knew him, saw his wings, knowing there was something special in Drew.
Drew was the most loving person, who took our hearts when he got his wings, so he could keep them safe. He was Pop Pop’s boy and his granny’s boy. His mom says she will love and miss him until they meet again.
He is survived by his mother, Deborah Franko; stepfather, Floyd (Bug) Edgar; half-brothers, Joshua Belt and Jeremy Belt; aunts, Patti (Dusty) McDonald, Peggy McArthur and Barron Purdy, Joann Bradford, Jenny McCowen and Gaylon Bradford; uncles, David Franko and Bill McCowan; grandparents, George and Trudy Belt and cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, David and Fannie Franko and step grand pop, Floyd Edgar Sr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.