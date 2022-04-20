Rhonda Gail Bailey Dupree, 62 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. J. Scott Tidwell officiating. Burial will follow at Larkinsville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mrs. Dupree is survived by her daughter, Shannon Clark of Section; her son, Chris (Susie) Dupree of Calhoun, Georgia; grandchildren, Brandi Van Houten (Dalton) of Calhoun, Georgia, Blake Dupree of Calhoun, Georgia, Austin (Arian) Clark of Section, Bryson Clark of Section and Holden Clark of Hollywood; brother, Michael (Sherry) Bailey; niece and nephew and special friends, Bobby and Ann Pennell of Scottsboro.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie H. and Bertha M. Bailey of Scottsboro.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.