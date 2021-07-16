Ford Pierson McCuistion Jr., 82 of Dutton, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at his home.
Ford McCuistion was born in Tennessee to Ford P. McCuistion Sr. and Nelle Cooper McCuistion. Ford retired from the TVA’s Bellefonte Nuclear Plant, where he worked as a blacksmith.
Ford was a jack-of-all trades and a master of many. He was a thinker, planner, designer, landscaper, builder and fabricator.
From his home to his water features, if he could think of it, he could plan and build it. If he needed it but did not have it, he would make it. Ford also enjoyed restoring old tractors, trucks and engines.
Above all, Ford loved his family and liked nothing more than having them all get together for cookouts and gathering around a fire roasting marshmallows. He was bigger than life with an even bigger heart. Generosity was a significant part of his character. If you needed something Ford would make sure you got it. He will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew him.
A family man, Mr. McCuistion is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Bryan Bowling; son, Jeff McCuistion; nine grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie McCuistion; daughter, Lisa Walker; son, Todd McCuistion and four brothers.
His family will receive friends on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 2-4 p.m., at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Dutton. A visitation and graveside service will be held later in Rockwood, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Dutton.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.