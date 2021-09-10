William David Nelson, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 5, 2021.
He was born on April 6, 1974 in Stillwater, Oklahoma to Garland and Karen (Barnett) Nelson. David was a devoted son, brother, father, boyfriend and soon to be grandfather.
David was a graduate of Huntington High School, Northeast Alabama Community College and was employed at WestRock in Stevenson. He was an avid aquarist, jack of all trades and master of it all.
Alongside his parents, he is survived by his daughters, Shelby (Jake) Compton, Ava Nelson and Courtney (Thomas) Lamb; sister, Stephanie (Russell) Lee; niece, Kelsey Lee; nephew, Jaxon Lee; grandparents, Charles and Macel Barnett; uncle, Tim (Kathy) Barnett and family; uncle, Keith (Patricia) Barnett and family; aunt, Sarah (Ron) Henson and family and girlfriend, Theresa Higgins.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Buford and Doris Nelson.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Pope officiating. Pallbearers were Dan Gunter, Jacob McCloud, Casey Pruett, Garret Dolberry, Mitchell Foshee, John Porter and Dylan Mason. Burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardnens.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.