Thomas “Tom” Boyd Randall, 79 of Skyline, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Pastor Mickey Skipper and Michael Randall officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of THOMAS RANDALL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.