Thomas “Tom” Boyd Randall, 79 of Skyline, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Pastor Mickey Skipper and Michael Randall officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thomas “Tom” Boyd Randall, 79 of Skyline, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Pastor Mickey Skipper and Michael Randall officiating.
Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was involved in church and community of Skyline. He was vice president and president of Skyline Heritage Association.
He was also on the board of directors at Kindred Hope Rescue and Sanctuary, Inc. Tom did maintenance for Skyline Town Hall and Skyline Church of God. He was involved in ministry at Jackson County Jail. He served his church and community any way needed.
Tom is survived by his wife, Cheri (Bixler) Randall; children, Michael (Amanda) Randall and Brian Randall; grandchildren, Zac (Jesslyn) Randall, Cody Randall, Kerigan (Koby) Weaver, Carter Randall and Jasmine Randall; great grandchildren, Maverick Weaver and Waverly Randall and siblings, Ken Randall, George (Peggy) Randall and Max Randall.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Boyd Samuel Randall and Addy Blanche (Cothran) Randall and siblings, Billy Randall, Chuck Randall and Dottie Randall.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!