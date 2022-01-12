Charlotte Wehrle German, 81 of Woodville (formerly of Carteret, New Jersey), passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 as a result of serious injuries caused in a motor vehicle accident.
She had been employed at Jackson County Hospital, in Scottsboro, prior to her retirement as a registered nurse, working in labor and delivery the majority of her career. She was also a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, in Scottsboro.
Mrs. German was preceded in death by her husband, Fred J. German Jr.; parents, Harriet and John C. Wehrle and brother, Bobby Wehrle.
She is survived by her sister, Suzanne Czarnota; children, Charlotte Anne German (David), Fred German IV and Timothy (Maha) German; grandchildren, Amy Ridgeway, Thaddeus and Ethan Payton, Denise Marie German and Jane German and a number of deeply loved great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.
The viewing will be held at Scottsboro Funeral Home, on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 5 p.m., followed by a Rosary Prayer at 6 p.m.
She will be laid to rest beside her loving husband, Fred, on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia, New Jersey.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.