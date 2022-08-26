Rembert “Red” Lacy, 96 of Henagar, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at his residence.
Rembert “Red” Lacy, 96 of Henagar, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Bentley officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday, from 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
