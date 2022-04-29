Elizabeth Ann Dolberry Kennamer passed from this life Thursday, April 28, 2022.
She was born in Jackson County on March 28, 1943, the fourth daughter of John and Sybil Dolberry. She moved to the Guntersville area with her husband in the early 1960’s, where they raised their children, established some lifelong friendships, owned businesses and were members of the Guntersville Church of Christ.
Ms. Kennamer worked for Cato Corporation where she won several awards for her sales ability as a result of her magnetic personality.
She later owned and operated her own clothing businesses, Country Casuals and Bridals by C.C., in Albertville from 1978-1991.
Ms. Kennamer eventually returned to Scottsboro for approximately 12 years before moving to Trussville in 2015 to be near her daughter.
She is survived by daughter, Connie (Glenn) Zinder; son, Brad (Lamanda) Kennamer; grandsons, Tyler (Kelley) Zinder and Chris (Jessica) Zinder; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Casey) Fowler and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, infant Charlotte Dolberry, Bonnie Parks and Shirley Smart.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery with James Dudley officiating. The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home from 12-1 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.