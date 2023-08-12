Jeffery “Sparky” Sparks, age 49, of Henagar passed away on Aug. 9, 2023
He is survived by wife, Patricia Roberts Sparks; son, Jed Sparks; daughter, Dixie Belle Sparks; stepson, Fred Broyles; stepdaughter, Dawn Bowman; brother, Stanley (Teresa) Sparks; sisters, Sybil (Jim) Culberson, Barbara (Terry) Edmondson, Denise (Drew) Young; step- grand-daughter, Amber (Dallis) Wooten; step-great-granddaughter, Remi Wooten; step-great-grandson; Mason Wooten; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Annie Sparks; brother, Donald Sparks; sister, Pam Segars; mother-in-law, Patty McClendon.
Visitation is Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2023