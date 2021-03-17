Michael Rash, 63 of Hollywood, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services were held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Gilliland officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Rash is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra Rash; daughter, Holly Rash; grandchildren, Nevaeh Rash, Zachariah Rash-Davis and Isaiah Rash Davis; sisters, Linda Vaughan (George) and Paula Rash; brothers, Tim Rash (Martha), Scotty Rash (Kay) and Franklin Rash (Johannah) and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice Hicks; father, Roy Rash; stepfather, Guy Hickey and several aunts and uncles.
Mr. Rash was a member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA) and was retired from the Boeing Company.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.