Benjamin Edward Warren (Ed “Chick” Warren), of Scottsboro, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, Nov. 8, 2020. Ed recently celebrated his 88th birthday with his wife and children on Oct. 25, 2020.
Ed is survived by his wife, Patricia Evans Warren of Woodville; his sister, Sue Hawkins of Mobile and his three daughters, Shirley Waddell (Jesse) of Huntsville, Connie Powell (John) of Scottsboro and Beverly “Bev” Sisk (Johnny) of Hollytree.
Ed had five grandchildren, Paige Powell Davis of Houston, Texas, Rylee Powell of Tucker, Georgia, Dylan Sisk of Hollytree, Matthew Waddell of Clearwater, Florida and Adrienne Lemmond of Athens and two great grandchildren, Lila and Nora Lemmond.
Ed was one of eight children born to the family of Ewing and Mae Warren in Meridianville, on Oct. 25, 1932. He graduated from Madison County High School in 1951.
He respectfully served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, from 1952-1956. Ed spent an honored 35-year career working for Liberty National Insurance. Ed was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Scottsboro where he served as a Deacon. He was also an active member of the Scottsboro Lions Club.
A graveside service to celebrate his life was held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Woodville. Funeral arrangements were prepared by Scottsboro Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a contribution to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home at P.O. Box 361757, Birmingham, AL 35236.