Leroy Ed Mullaley, 86 of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
He was born in San Antonio, Texas. He served an apprenticeship as a machinist and tool and die maker, and later taught apprentice classes.
After serving in the U.S. Army, he worked and retired with over 30 years of civil service with the U.S. Air Force and NASA in San Antonio, Houston and Huntsville, having worked on a number of space flight missions including Apollo, Gemini, Sky Lab, the Space Shuttle and Hubble Telescope.
He was an avid hunter, marksman and gunsmith. He was an ordained deacon. He was a faithful member of Center Point Baptist Church.
Mr. Mullaley is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Allen Mullaley; two sons, Charles (Robin) Mullaley of Muscle Shoals and James (Valerie) Mullaley of Huntsville; daughter, Barbara (Bill) McMahan of Huntsville; three grandchildren, Tara (Michael) Martin of Tuscumbia, Christen (Jacob) Roth of Huntsville and Logan Mullaley of Muscle Shoals; five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Viola Mullaley of San Antonio and two sisters, Edna Rodgers and Betty Pape.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 12 noon, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Allred officiating. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens in Hollywood.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.