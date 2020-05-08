Randall Loyd (Pete) Dolberry, 65 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020.
No services are planned per his request.
Mr. Dolberry leaves behind his wife, Brenda, who loved him with all her heart; children that he loved beyond words: son, Greg Dolberry; daughters, Tabatha (Michael) Steele and Auburn Garner; grandson, Drake Dolberry; great niece, Alaia Johnston “Ruggie” who held a special place in his heart; brothers, Danny (Cathy) Dolberry and Bufford Dolberry and a host of special family and friends.
He is gone but never forgotten!
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.