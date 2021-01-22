Rosa Inez Dave was born on March 9, 1925 in Hollywood to Dalton Allison and Ella B. (White) Allison. She was a longtime resident of Bridgeport.
Mrs. Dave departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at the age of 95, surrounded by her beloved children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dalton Allison; mother, Ella B. Eldridge; stepfather, Nathan Eldridge; sons, Edward Dave Sr. and Corey Dave; grandson, Levon Dave; granddaughter, Katrice Henry and sons-in-law, John Nicholson and James Ballard.
She leaves to mourn her passing to daughters, Mary V. Nicholson of Bridgeport, Susan Dave of Uniondale, New York, Ella Henry and Sandra Ballard both of Bridgeport and Evon Dave Henry of Huntsville; sons, Gary Dave, Stanley Dave and Leon Dave all of Bridgeport; stepdaughters, Terri Dave of Mooresville, North Carolina and Sonya Dave of Gastonia, North Carolina; grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
A graveside service was held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Stevenson Community Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Valley Funeral Home in Stevenson.