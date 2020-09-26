Ottis Wayne McCrary Sr., 80 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
Mr. McCrary was a Baptist minister and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He was a former pastor of Liberty Baptist Church.
Ottis is survived by his wife, Ina Faye Turner McCrary; daughters, Sandy Kirby (Glen) and Carol D. Woods; sons, Ottis McCrary Jr. (Donna) and Shannon McCrary (Amanda Osby); 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; sister, Ann Saint (Danny) and brothers, Tommy McCrary (Mary), Jim McCrary (Brenda) and Charlie McCrary (Diane).
He was preceded in death by his parents, T.B. and Fannie McCrary; sister and brother-in-law, Opal Lee (McCrary) and Gentry Phillips and grandson, Rickey McCrary.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 12 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. JB Jones and Brandon Evans officiating. Burial will be in Long Acre Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.