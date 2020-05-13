On this day of May 7, 2020, Robert Edward Evans Jr. was called home.
On Dec. 29, 1949, Robert Edwards Evans Jr. was born to the late Christine Fennell Evans and Robert Edward Evans Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memory to his children, Stacy (Rodney) Fielder, Tracey (Willie) Ward, Robert (Jennifer) Evans and Cheryl Evans; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandkids; sister, Cathy (Melvin) Hutchins; brother, Larry Poe; best friend and cousin, Wille Clayton and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Christine Fennell Evans and Robert Edward Evans Sr. and sisters, Mary (Cleve) Williams and Janet (Rodney) Matthews.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Old Baptist Cemetery in Hollywood.
The family of Robert Edward Evans Jr. would like to express their sincere appreciation to dear friends and others whose support has made an unbearable situation somewhat bearable. Please continue to keep us in your prayers.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.