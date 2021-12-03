Anthony C. Moten, 73 of Hollywood, passed away on Nov. 24, 2021.
Mr. Moten served in the US Army and was a school police officer at L.A. United School District.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Hollywood. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Rev. Keith Jackson officiating. Final resting place will be at Old Baptist Cemetery in Hollywood.
Mr. Moten is survived by his mother, Mary Washington McGhee; daughter, Ava Moten; sons, Antoine Maurice Moten and Antonio Caneal Moten; sisters, Willie Mae Allen and Debra Moten; brother, Don Washington; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and his significant love, Jo Ruth Moten.
