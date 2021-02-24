Ruby Edgar Berry, 63 of Hollywood, passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Summerford and Rev. Billy Summerford officiating. Burial will follow at New Prospect Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Snyder, Calob Berry, Ethan Berry, Bradley Edgar, Judd Tabb and Josh Martin.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mrs. Berry is survived by her husband, David Berry; daughters, Susan Berry (Damon Snyder) and Stephanie Edgar; sons, Cliff (Christy) Berry and Chris (Brittany) Edgar; special granddaughter, Tearea Andrews; grandchildren, Morgan Berry, Calob Berry, Brianna Berry, Ethan Berry, Daniel Snyder, Tylor Snyder, Olivia Rogers, Dylan Rogers, Hannah Howard and Little Man; great-grandchildren, Breelyn Berry, Tylan Snyder, Adrian Layne, Amelia Rogers and Millie Snyder; sisters, Bobbie Parson, Kay Williams and Donna Edgar and brother, Tommy Edgar.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Kaleb Austin Berry; parents, Leonard and Essie Edgar; sisters, Lisa Martin and Jewel Berry and brothers, Buddy Edgar, Floyd Edgar and Elbert Edgar.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.