Dan Talton Perry, 61 of Larkinsville, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dan was born in Guntersville in 1961 to A.L. Petty, Jr and Juanita Word Petty. They moved to Larkinsville when he was three years old.
Dan served in the United States Navy, and later worked at Cloverdale Manor as a CNA. He loved his patients, and they loved him. He was known for being so kind and was loved so much by his family and friends.
He is survived by his sisters, Pam (John) O’Neal and Peggy (John) Himburg; brother, Bob (Deby) Petty; nephews and nieces, John Petty O’Neal, Jeff Staton, Jay Staton, John McCrary, Blake Himburg, Auna Henry, Shannon Cutaneo and Megan Petty and 16 great nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, A.L. Petty, Jr. and Juanita Word Petty.
A graveside service was held Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
