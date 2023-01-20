Dan Talton Perry, 61 of Larkinsville, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dan was born in Guntersville in 1961 to A.L. Petty, Jr and Juanita Word Petty. They moved to Larkinsville when he was three years old.

